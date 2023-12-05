WATCH: Neighbor captures Virginia house explosion, shares on X
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (WIFR) - A video is going viral Monday after a violent house explosion in Arlington, Va.
Video of the explosion. Hope everyone was out of the house#Arlington #ballston @ARLnowDOTcom @RealTimeNews10 pic.twitter.com/JSZE7LkoTD— c “” maj (@connormaj) December 5, 2023
Reports say police were called just after 4:30 p.m. EST to the home to investigate shots fired and serve a search warrant when a standoff ensued.
Nearly four hours later, the house burst into flames.
