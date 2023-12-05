WATCH: Neighbor captures VA house explosion, shares on X

Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search...
Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant(NBC)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (WIFR) - A video is going viral Monday after a violent house explosion in Arlington, Va.

Post and video courtesy of @connormaj on X

Reports say police were called just after 4:30 p.m. EST to the home to investigate shots fired and serve a search warrant when a standoff ensued.

Nearly four hours later, the house burst into flames.

Read the full article by The Associated Press here.

