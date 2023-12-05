South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A community is in mourning this week after the loss of a local firefighter.

The South Beloit Fire Department shared the news with the public Sunday after the Dec. 2 death of Anthony Cellitti.

“(Anthony) served our department since 2016 but he has been in the fire service and an EMS instructor for far longer,” a post on social media read. “The vast amount of people that he taught and connected with proves that he will truly be missed but he will never be forgotten.”

No funeral information has been released at this time.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District shared condolences with the South Beloit department after hearing the news.

