South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A community is in mourning this week after the loss of a local firefighter.

The South Beloit Fire Department shared the news with the public Sunday after the Dec. 2 death of Anthony Cellitti.

“(Anthony) served our department since 2016 but he has been in the fire service and an EMS instructor for far longer,” a post on social media read. “The vast amount of people that he taught and connected with proves that he will truly be missed but he will never be forgotten.”

No funeral information has been released at this time.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District shared condolences with the South Beloit department after hearing the news.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Peacock Road Family Farms hopes visitors will still visit his farm during the...
Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Rock Valley College issues a distinguished alumni award
Rock Valley College honors Bing Liu with Distinguished Alumni Award
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash
Helene Sandvig celebrates her 112th birthday.
Woman clutches wedding photo during 112th birthday party, sleeps next to it every night

Latest News

South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
Kayleigh's Monday full forecast - 12/4/2023
Kayleigh's Monday full forecast - 12/4/2023
Police respond to accident at Elmwood and Owen Center Roads
Investigation underway after Rockford car crash
Memorial candles
Candlelight ceremony remembers Schaumburg crash victims