Snow tonight will create low visibility with an inch of accumulation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The stateline had a gloomy start to the week with temperatures sitting cool in the 30′s and a slight breeze in the air.

High’s were in the upper 30′s today with our feels like temperatures in the low 30′s to upper 20′s. Although we were clear the entirety of Monday, our overnight and Tuesday during the day will bring some snowfall.

We’re tracking snow to begin falling around midnight tonight until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Total accumulations will be about an inch of snow on grounds while roads will mainly be slushy due to the warmer temperatures. Highs will stick in the upper 30′s with gusty winds up to 15 mph. Tuesday could bring a winter mix in the afternoon creating some more slushy roads. They won’t be icy but they will be slippery, so take it easy when driving.

Wednesday could see some morning snow but a warm front will reach the region which will bump our temperatures up to the 50′s for Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will allow some sun to peak through but we will remain mostly cloudy for the day. Gusty winds at 15mph for the day too.

Thursday and Friday will bring us a whole lot of sun along with the 50′s. Friday will also provide gusty winds at 15 mph and some evening showers which cool us down for the weekend to come.

