Rockford Embassy Suites hosts 2023 Community Scholarship Fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scholarship seekers are welcomed to meet with local scholarship providers this evening in downtown Rockford.

Students that wish to continue in their educational journey can attend the Community Scholarship Fair from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Embassy Suites, 416 S Main St, Rockford.

Scholarship providers award $1.5 million each year to students in northern Illinois. Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CNFIL) opportunities will also be available during the event, and scholarship seekers from Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago counties are urged to attend.

Guests will be able to browse the venue for scholarships, organizations, programs and resources that support their individual or family needs.

In addition to visiting, participants may attend informational seminars covering writing tips for essays and personal statements, FASFA process changes and the CNFIL Scholarship application. Each presentation will be covered three times throughout the evening.

Learn more at www.scholarshipsni.com/communityfair.

