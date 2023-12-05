Investigation underway after Rockford car crash

Police respond to accident at Elmwood and Owen Center Roads
Police respond to accident at Elmwood and Owen Center Roads(WIFR)
By Forrest Nelson and Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating a crash Monday night that happened at a Rockford intersection.

Crews were called just after 5 p.m., to the area of Elmwood and Owen Center roads, where one vehicle was found in a ditch with glass scattered across the road.

Police were able to direct traffic around the crash scene during cleanup.

No word yet on how the crash happened or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

