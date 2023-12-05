Hawkeyes’ shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at sports bar

Hawkeye’s shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at Cedar Rapids sports bar
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - ”Pour until they score” was the deal a sports bar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, offered during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game.

Anyone who signed up to play on a golf simulator at X-Golf Cedar Rapids during the game would get free beer until the University of Iowa Hawkeyes scored against the University of Michigan.

Iowa’s 26-0 shutout in the loss turned into around 100 free beers, which cost the bar roughly $500 dollars, but staff said they don’t have any regrets.

“I think that being locally owned, it’s nice to do things for the community,” general manager Destinee Briner said.

They’ve held this promotion throughout the season and they’ll offer something for Iowa’s bowl game against Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Peacock Road Family Farms hopes visitors will still visit his farm during the...
Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm
Trayvontae Grant, 29, was taken into custody in June 2022 after a drug ring investigation by...
Rockford man sentenced to 15 years for drug charges
Helene Sandvig celebrates her 112th birthday.
Woman clutches wedding photo during 112th birthday party, sleeps next to it every night
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
23 News participates in the Rockton Lighted Christmas Parade
23 News participates in the Rockton Lighted Christmas Parade

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
Zelenskyy to address US senators by video as White House pushes Congress to support aid for Ukraine
Kayleigh's Monday full forecast - 12/4/2023
Kayleigh's Monday full forecast - 12/4/2023
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Police respond to accident at Elmwood and Owen Center Roads
Investigation underway after Rockford car crash
This image provided by the Justice Department and contained in the affidavit in support of a...
Former career US diplomat charged with secretly spying for Cuban intelligence for decades