Gabby Barrett to perform at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (WIFR) - Country Music artist Gabby Barrett is coming to the Quad Cities!

Nashville’s multi-platinum star will perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, Iowa.

Tickets go on presale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 and open to the public Friday, Dec. 8, available online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City.

The powerhouse vocalist premieres her sophomore album, “Chapter & Verse” (due out Feb. 2024), with new releases “Glory Days,” “Cowboy Back,” and “Growin’ Up Raising You.” Barrett continues to prove herself to be an unstoppable force in Country music, surpassing 2.8 billion global career streams with hits like “Pick Me Up,” “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”

