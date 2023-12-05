Fatal hit-and-run in Lee County under investigation

An investigation is underway
An investigation is underway(MGN)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Lee County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public to help find a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday.

At around 9:30 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Rock Falls was walking near the intersection of Sterling and Walton Roads when he was hit by a car. Police say that the man was found in the middle of the street by a witness.

The Amboy Fire Department arrived at the scene and took the man to KSB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and asks for help locating the person and vehicle responsible. Anyone with information is told to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488. Police say there is a reward of up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to accident at Elmwood and Owen Center Roads
Investigation underway after Rockford car crash
South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.
2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
House explosion video goes viral on X
WATCH: Neighbor captures Virginia house explosion, shares on X

Latest News

Cloudy This Tuesday
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--12/5/23
Rockford City Council looks to keep residents of the Forest City content by not increasing...
$214M budget passes Rockford City Council unanimously for 2024
Rockford City Council looks to keep residents of the Forest City content by not increasing...
$214M budget passes Rockford City Council unanimously for 2024
South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
South Beloit Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter