Fatal hit-and-run in Lee County under investigation

AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Lee County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public to help find a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday.

At around 9:30 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Rock Falls was walking near the intersection of Sterling and Walton Roads when he was hit by a car. Police say that the man was found in the middle of the street by a witness.

The Amboy Fire Department arrived at the scene and took the man to KSB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and asks for help locating the person and vehicle responsible. Anyone with information is told to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488. Police say there is a reward of up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest.

