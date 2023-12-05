$214M budget passes Rockford City Council unanimously for 2024

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Council looks to keep residents of the Forest City content by not increasing property tax levies for next year, indicating a flat property tax rate for 2024. This means that Rockford residents should not have to pay more money in property taxes than they did in 2023.

Worth $214 million, the general fund will also pay for pensions, replace city equipment and balance the budget.

The City of Rockford’s finance director, Carrie Hagerty, says giving Rockford residents a break with taxes was a goal the city was happy to entertain.

“This would be I believe it’s the 11th year now that we have approved a budget without an increase,” Hagerty said. “That’s over $2 million in revenue that we’re not collecting. It’s really recognizing the fact that the property tax burden on Rockford taxpayers is significant.”

This decision will leave residents and many on the council board happy, including council member Frank Beach.

“We’re not only looking at the budget for this year, but we’re always looking out about five years so that we can take a look at the ups and the downs and if there’s going to be some hiccups... it gives time to plan for it,” Beach said.

Although next year’s general budget hits a lot of facets, one city council member shares what he would have liked to see covered on the 2024 agenda.

“A good project in central Rockford too is that Keith Creek project, improved greenways and really making that an active transportation area, good for neighborhood families,” City Council member, Jonathan Logemann said.

Also at the city council meeting Monday, Rockford’s 2024-2028 capital improvement plan was also approved 12-0 by the board, with a budget of $322 million, focusing on the Forest City’s infrastructure repairs to streets and water treatment plants.

