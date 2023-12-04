Rockford Hope Fellowship Church holds drive-thru coat give away

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hope Fellowship Church will distribute children and adult coats on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

For the third consecutive year, Molina Healthcare of Illinois, with Hope Fellowship and Hearts of Hope Ministry will host their drive-thru coat giveaway from 1 to 3 p.m. while supplies last on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Hope Fellowship Church. The giveaway will gift 200 adult and 200 children sized coats with the hope to distribute as many coats as possible to help people in need.

