NIU to play in Camellia Bowl

The Huskies will travel to Montgomery, AL
By Gia Lanci
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois’s season didn’t start too hot but they won the last five of seven games to finish their regular season allowing them to play in their 20th bowl game in program history. The Huskies will head to Montgomery Alabama on December 23rd to take on Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl.

This will be their 12th bowl appearance in the last 16 seasons. NIU finished with a 6-6 record as five of their losses came by a combined 22 points. Their defense is ranked 21st in the country overall and sixth nationally in passing yards allowed. Arkansas State has the same record and is making its first bowl appearance since 2019. The Red Wolves are led by true freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor who was Sun Belt Freshman of the Year.

The game will kickoff at 11 am central on ESPN.

