Mercyhealth hosting breakfast with Santa in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids and families can have breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside cafeteria.

Ticket prices start at $15 if purchased by Dec. 8, ticket prices at the door is $20. The breakfast includes French toast, fresh fruit, bacon and eggs for Santa and his guests. Guests can also enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, cookie decorating, games and photos with Santa. The event, hosted by the Mercyhealth Development Foundation, will benefit babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and their families. To purchase tickets, please visit the event page.

Attending guests should park in sections C and D and enter through the adult entrance.

For those interested in other ways they can help families in the NICU:

· Bring a hotel, gas or restaurant gift card to the Breakfast with Santa event. Gift cards will be used to help cover expenses that NICU families encounter.

· Make a monetary donation as an individual or corporate sponsor by visiting giveagift.mercyhealthsystem.org.

· Bring new children’s books to the event for families in the NICU. Or, drop off your donation at the Mercyhealth Development Foundation’s office at Javon Bea Hospital–Rockton, 2400 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, on or before Dec. 5.

