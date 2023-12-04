Local organizations spread joy of Christmas to those in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Everyone deserves to experience Christmas morning waking up to see presents under the tree; however, that’s not the case for most people. As the holiday season approaches, organizations like the Salvation Army and Carpenter’s Place ensure families facing financial struggles experience the joy of Christmas.

The Salvation Army and Carpenter’s Place in Rockford follow similar gift-giving traditions, allowing community members to adopt children or families in need and provide them with Christmas presents.

Shan Johnson, the Salvation Army’s Social Service Director says, “The idea of the angel tree is that we have little tags that we can create where everyone can adopt some children. You put them out for your friends or family or your business and then everyone can take one child and buy a gift for them for Christmas.”

If you’re interested in adopting a child for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, you can go to their website, pick a child, and shop their wish-list for Christmas. The deadline for Christmas angel tree donation gifts is Wednesday, December sixth. If you want to register your child to be an angel tree kid, the deadline is Monday December fourth.

Johnson says, “I really do believe that no child should be without a Christmas gift. If anything, we just need to love people more and try to shower people with what they don’t have.”

Carpenter’s place lets donors choose a homeless guest, child or family to adopt, to shop for this holiday season. Patti Floyd director of operations at Carpenters place says Donations can be dropped off in person at Carpenter’s Place Monday-Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.

Floyd says, “We have items that we know are needed but also kind of more of a luxury item whether it be watches or a wallets or extra special sweatshirts. So, we kind of have a list of general things that we know those who come to our day room everyday would enjoy and we give that list to donors, so they have an idea on what to buy.”

Floyd says, “There’s some that don’t have families that were raised and were maybe what you think is the ideal family and they didn’t have Christmas and so we want to make sure everyone at Christmas and so we want to make sure everybody feels special at carpenter’s place no matter what their age is.”

Johnson says, “There’s the side that are the people who have generous hearts who are looking for something to do to help and then there’s the side of it that’s the families who are really struggling that need to be able to say heres a gift for a child.”

