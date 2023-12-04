Kishwaukee College Foundation announces new memorial scholarship

College scholarship
College scholarship(MGN)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MALTA, Ill. (WIFR) - The Kishwaukee College Foundation creates a scholarship honoring Marketing & Management instructor Desa Henn.

Henn was known as a passionate professor teaching at Kishwaukee College from 1979-1992 in Marketing & Management. Henn’s scholarship will provide support for in-district Kish students who have financial need.

“She loved working in the DeKalb community and was so energized by the enthusiasm of her Kish students,” Nancy Plate, Henn’s daughter said.

To learn more about Kishwaukee College Scholarships, visit kish.edu/kcfscholarships.

