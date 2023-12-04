Clouds to remain stubbornly locked in as new workweek begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as uncommonly sunny as November was, the opening days of December have been the complete opposite.

Clouds have smothered the Stateline for the third straight day of the new month, and all signs point toward the clouds going nowhere for the foreseeable future. A cloudy sky is to persist through the remainder of our Sunday night, which will keep temperatures from dropping all that much. However, we’ll likely drop slightly below the freezing mark, which could make things a bit problematic should fog potentially develop. We’ll want to be on the lookout for patchy slick spots if that does end up being the case.

Clouds are to remain locked in once again on Monday. Despite that, temperatures are to remain on the seasonable side, likely reaching the upper 30s to right around 40°.

Clouds are to stick around for a fourth straight day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Attention will then turn toward another fast-moving disturbance Monday night, one that could bring the region a shot of snow for the third time in December’s first four days. Significant accumulations are not likely, however a light coating is possible, and might be just enough to make for slick travel overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. Thankfully, the disturbance should be out of here before Tuesday’s morning commute, and disruptions are not likely as we head out the door.

A fast-moving system is to bring the area another quick shot of snow overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow should wrap up fairly quickly Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things look to be dry for the remainder of our Tuesday, though clouds will once again persist. Once again, temperatures are ticketed for the upper 30s to right around 40°.

Clouds aren't likely to budge much, if at all, Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re cautiously optimistic that sunshine is to make its return Wednesday, especially later in the day. That’ll allow temperatures to reach into the 40s for the first time in December.

Sunshine is to make its long-awaited return later in the day Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Perhaps the biggest story of the week will be the shift to much milder conditions as we reach the latter stages of the week. Underneath a partly to mostly sunny sky Thursday, temperatures will surge well into the 50s, and a second straight 50°+ temperature is on track for Friday.

A major warmup is on the way toward the end of the workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Milder than normal conditions are likely to be the norm for the next few weeks. The Climate Prediction Center’s long range outlooks call for above normal temperatures in the 6-10 and 8-14 day periods, meaning above normal conditions are highly likely through at least December 17. Furthermore, the 3-4 week outlook also suggests above normal temperatures are to be the norm through December 29. That’s not to say there won’t be cool, if not downright cold days. To the contrary, there most certainly will. This does, however, suggest that milder temperatures will be far more common than chilly days for most of the month.

Milder than normal conditions are likely for most of the month of December. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.