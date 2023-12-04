Candlelight ceremony remembers Schaumburg crash victims

OAK PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Impaired driving crashes have a lasting impact on both communities and families of the people involved.

That’s why the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) hold a ceremony every year to remember the victims of impaired and reckless driving.

The candlelight ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the The Nineteenth Century Club, 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park.

Speakers Erin Rollins and Gina Vargas will share their personal experiences with impaired and reckless driving alongside remarks from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and Illinois Secretary of State, Alexi Giannoulias.

“I am honored to participate in this beautiful, solemn ceremony remembering the lives and legacies of the far too numerous victims of impaired and reckless driving,” Giannoulias said. “Thank you to AAIM and MADD for serving as hosts and for your tireless advocacy efforts to improve safety on our roadways and reduce preventable injuries and fatalities. This holiday season, I encourage all Illinoisans to light a candle of remembrance for the victims of these all-too-common tragedies.”

For those who cannot attend, the event will be streamed on Facebook.

