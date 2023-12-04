2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.

The Jackson County Coroner’s Office identified the two as 19-year-old Wolfgang W. Gustaveson, of Park Ridge, Ill., and 18-year-old Francis M. Martinez, of Des Plaines, Ill. They were both attending SIUC and living on campus in Carbondale.

According to a message from SIU Chancellor Austin Lane sent to the SIU community, they are offering mental health counseling for anyone who needs it. He said classes in automotive technology are canceled for Monday.

Dear fellow Salukis: We are brokenhearted to lose two members of the Saluki family, Wolfgang Gustaveson and Frank Martinez, in an auto accident this morning, and we extend our deepest condolences to their families and friends. Both students were majoring in automotive technology. Classes in automotive technology are canceled today. Mental health counseling is available from Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling 618-453-5371. As we mourn this loss in our community, we will keep Wolfgang’s and Frank’s families and friends in our thoughts and prayers.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 1500 block of North Illinois Avenue for a crash around 7:45 a.m.

They say the initial report was that a school bus was involved; however, they learned at the scene the school bus was not impacted by the crash and no one on the bus was injured.

Police say two trucks crashed head-on near the bus. One person in the southbound vehicle was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

They say two people in the northbound vehicle were found dead as a result of the crash.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including: the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the De Soto Police Department, the Carbondale Fire Department, Carbondale Public Works Department and Illinois State Police.

The 1500 block of North Illinois Avenue reopened around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 4.

According to Carbondale police, the crash happened between Dillinger Road and Willow Street is now open for north and southbound traffic.

This was on the north side of Carbondale.

