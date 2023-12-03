Wintery mix with dense fog overnight Saturday for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We have quite the eventful evening instore. Rain enters our area around 10 p.m. this evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. From there our temperatures slow drop to mid-30s. This will allow a slim chance for snow to start mixing in with some rain drops. This snow will be wet and heavy but accumulations I’m not concerned about. Winds won’t play a factor in the snowfall as they look to be calm, but with the moisture from the rain and snow dense fog will likely form overnight. Visibility will likely drop below a quarter of a mile overnight into Sunday morning.

The wintery mix will most likely be done by 11 a.m. Sunday morning leaving cloudy skies in their wake. We remain dry through Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday night clouds don’t go anywhere with lows near the freezing mark.

Monday we could see a break or two in the clouds with highs near 40 degrees.

Monday night another disturbance enters the stateline producing another rain snow mixture. As of now I don’t expect any accumulations to occur on our roads but grassy and elevated surfaces may get covered, so leave yourself extra time on Tuesday morning to wipe snow off your windshields.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs near 40.

Then by the end of the week we could see temperatures rise all the way up to the 50s.

