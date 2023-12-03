Toys for Tots spreads holiday joy to dozens of local families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of children will receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to the generous donations gifted to Toys for Tots, which is in its 76th year.

Collecting gifts all year long, the organization creates special moments for families in need. For more than a decade, the Chicago Rockford International Airport has hosted the Marine Corps run event, inviting all families to take part in celebration of the holidays.

“When they leave here today, we want to see them have a smile on their face. They’ll have a present from Santa, they’re going to get a stuffed animal,” says Toys for Tots Coordinator Bruce Giersch. “It’s going to make their holidays, that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Flying down via airplane from the North Pole, Santa made a special appearance bringing gifts for each boy and girl in attendance. With a little help from Mrs. Clause and Frosty the Snowman, children went home with two gifts, big and small.

Entertaining the crowd with Christmas classics, boy and girl scout troops gave back to the community through song. Troop leader Sophie Gaziano says bringing troops to events like Toys for Tots teaches them how to give back and encourages them to do more.

“Christmas is twofold. It’s the aspect of giving and receiving,” says Gaziano. “I think this is so awesome for them to be able to give back with their voice and truly sit back and see the impact that we have in our community.”

While the holidays can be a tough time for families, Toys for Tots reaches out to the community to ensure every family has a Christmas to remember. Last Christmas, more than 14,000 toys made it into the hands of a child in need. The donations of local businesses and community members guaranteed that more than 4,000 children received a gift last year.

“Families they have a lot of bills to pay. Toys are at the bottom of the list for kids when it comes to Christmas,” says Giersch. “You got to pay your utilities and rent and stuff like that, but this is a chance to give toys to kids that in other cases might not get a toy at Christmas.”

If there is a child in your life in need of a Christmas present, you can request a toy at Toys for Tots website here.

Donation sites will remain open until December 22nd. You can find a donation site near you here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.