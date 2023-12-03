Rockford Lutheran students paint windows at Edgebrook to bring holiday cheer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few Rockford Lutheran High School freshman painted store windows in the name of holiday spirit.

The students put their art skills to the test as they painted windows at the Edgebrook Shopping Center. The theme students followed was The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Students were encouraged by their art teacher to showcase their talents for holiday shoppers to enjoy.

Freshman Mackenzie Steinman says her favorite window to paint depicts the twelve drummers drumming.

“I just hope for happiness or like silliness like as we were painting it so many people were like walking past and like pointing at it and laughing at it and giving us thumbs up, so that just kind of general sense of enjoying it and seeing kids out here using their talents that they’re given,” says Steinman.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.