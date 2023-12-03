Rockford Lutheran students bring holiday cheer to Edgebrook

By Anthony Ferretti and Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few Rockford Lutheran High School freshman painted store windows in the name of holiday spirit.

The students put their art skills to the test as they painted windows at the Edgebrook Shopping Center. The theme students followed was The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Students were encouraged by their art teacher to showcase their talents for holiday shoppers to enjoy.

Freshman Mackenzie Steinman says her favorite window to paint depicts the twelve drummers drumming.

“I just hope for happiness or like silliness like as we were painting it so many people were like walking past and like pointing at it and laughing at it and giving us thumbs up, so that just kind of general sense of enjoying it and seeing kids out here using their talents that they’re given,” says Steinman.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Peacock Road Family Farms hopes visitors will still visit his farm during the...
Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm
Trayvontae Grant, 29, was taken into custody in June 2022 after a drug ring investigation by...
Rockford man sentenced to 15 years for drug charges
Helene Sandvig celebrates her 112th birthday.
Woman clutches wedding photo during 112th birthday party, sleeps next to it every night
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
23 News participates in the Rockton Lighted Christmas Parade
23 News participates in the Rockton Lighted Christmas Parade

Latest News

Memorial candles
Candlelight ceremony remembers Schaumburg crash victims
Giving gifts to people in need
Local organizations spread joy of Christmas to those in need
College scholarship
Kishwaukee College Foundation announces new memorial scholarship
Mercyhealth signage outside Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, Illinois.
Mercyhealth hosting breakfast with Santa in Rockford
Salvation Army Coat Drive
Rockford Hope Fellowship Church holds drive-thru coat give away