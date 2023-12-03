Rockford filmmakers showcase their work at 815HORTS Film Festival

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Nordlof Center hosted the 2nd Annual 815HORTS Film Festival.

Guests were treated to short, powerful films and got to meet the filmmakers. Rockford Filmmaker and Rock Valley College alumni Bing Liu showed his 35-minute film that dives into the question of how you find purpose in life that aligns with your values. He enjoys getting to meet other filmmakers and current RVC students who want to work in the profession.

“We’re really trying to hammer that narrative home that Rockford can be made available to large scale film productions and quality work like what Bing has put out there. We want to engage and bring people here to take on more film projects,” says Plus Seven Company Founder Nick Povalitis.

