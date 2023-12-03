Rock Valley College honors Bing Liu with Distinguished Alumni Award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was an exciting day for Rock Valley College as they honored one of their graduates with a Distinguished Alumni award.

Around 20 graduates have received this award from the school.

Saturday afternoon filmmaker Bing Liu became the schools most recent alum to receive the award. Liu is best known for directing, “Minding The Gap” which was nominated for Best Feature Documentary at the 91 academy awards.

He graduated 15 years ago and was part of the school’s mass communications program. Liu says he credits a lot of his success to what he learned at RVC.

“Every time I come back it’s a reminder not only of what I went through but also how much I’ve changed and I’m able to connect the dots more of what’s shaped me.”

“We planned this, and it just worked out so that we can finally do this and have this ceremony and have this moment for Bing. He deserves it. He’s worked very hard in his career and I’m glad the college is recognizing him as a distinguished alumnus,” says RVC Mass Communications Academic Chair Jerry LaBuy.

