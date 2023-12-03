Rock Valley College honors Bing Liu with Distinguished Alumni Award

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was an exciting day for Rock Valley College as they honored one of their graduates with a Distinguished Alumni award.

Around 20 graduates have received this award from the school.

Saturday afternoon filmmaker Bing Liu became the schools most recent alum to receive the award. Liu is best known for directing, “Minding The Gap” which was nominated for Best Feature Documentary at the 91 academy awards.

He graduated 15 years ago and was part of the school’s mass communications program. Liu says he credits a lot of his success to what he learned at RVC.

“Every time I come back it’s a reminder not only of what I went through but also how much I’ve changed and I’m able to connect the dots more of what’s shaped me.”

“We planned this, and it just worked out so that we can finally do this and have this ceremony and have this moment for Bing. He deserves it. He’s worked very hard in his career and I’m glad the college is recognizing him as a distinguished alumnus,” says RVC Mass Communications Academic Chair Jerry LaBuy.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trayvontae Grant, 29, was taken into custody in June 2022 after a drug ring investigation by...
Rockford man sentenced to 15 years for drug charges
Kenneth Townsend (left) and Breanna Brooks (right)
Man faces first-degree murder, woman arrested in Rockford shooting
MISSING: Cherry Valley woman reported missing Thursday
Cherry Valley woman found safe after reported missing
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Three years after it broke ground, a groundbreaking company turns on the power at its newest...
Meta data center in DeKalb officially open for operation

Latest News

815 Shorts film festival
Rockford filmmakers showcase their work at 815HORTS Film Festival
Local students painted windows in the Edgebrook Shopping Center to bring holiday cheer
Rockford Lutheran students paint windows at Edgebrook to bring holiday cheer
23 News at the Rockton Christmas Walk
23 News participates in the Rockton Lighted Christmas Parade
815 Shorts film festival
815 Shorts film festival