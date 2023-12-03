East hosts Auburn in boys basketball continuing conference play

Both have a conference win under their belt going into this matchup
By Gia Lanci
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - NIC-10 Conference play rolled along Saturday as East hosted Auburn. Both squads have one conference game under their belt marked as a win for each. When they met on this same day last season, the Knights won convincingly 83-54, and going back even further East hasn’t beaten Auburn since March of 2021.

