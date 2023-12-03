23 News participates in the Rockton Lighted Christmas Parade

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of people lined the streets of Rockton to watch dozens of floats make their way through downtown for the Lighted Christmas Parade.

The parade is part of the village’s annual Christmas walk that began almost 40 years ago.

If you were at the event, you might have seen some of the 23 News team joining in on the fun.

If you didn’t have the chance to make it out Saturday night you can still attend Sunday from one to four p.m. at Village Hall located at 110 E. Main St. There will be a hot cocoa crawl and a scavenger hunt.

There is also a lighted holiday display at Settlers Park in Rockton. The display will be lit every evening through January 6th.

