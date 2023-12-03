23 News participates in the Rockton Lighted Christmas Parade

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of people lined the streets of Rockton to watch dozens of floats make their way through downtown for the Lighted Christmas Parade.

The parade is part of the village’s annual Christmas walk that began almost 40 years ago.

If you were at the event, you might have seen some of the 23 News team joining in on the fun.

If you didn’t have the chance to make it out Saturday night you can still attend Sunday from one to four p.m. at Village Hall located at 110 E. Main St. There will be a hot cocoa crawl and a scavenger hunt.

There is also a lighted holiday display at Settlers Park in Rockton. The display will be lit every evening through January 6th.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trayvontae Grant, 29, was taken into custody in June 2022 after a drug ring investigation by...
Rockford man sentenced to 15 years for drug charges
Kenneth Townsend (left) and Breanna Brooks (right)
Man faces first-degree murder, woman arrested in Rockford shooting
MISSING: Cherry Valley woman reported missing Thursday
Cherry Valley woman found safe after reported missing
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Three years after it broke ground, a groundbreaking company turns on the power at its newest...
Meta data center in DeKalb officially open for operation

Latest News

815 Shorts film festival
Rockford filmmakers showcase their work at 815HORTS Film Festival
Rock Valley College issues a distinguished alumni award
Rock Valley College honors Bing Liu with Distinguished Alumni Award
Local students painted windows in the Edgebrook Shopping Center to bring holiday cheer
Rockford Lutheran students paint windows at Edgebrook to bring holiday cheer
815 Shorts film festival
815 Shorts film festival