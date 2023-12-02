Winter Wonderland for the first day of December, more wintery mix ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a Winter Wonderland today in the stateline with an abundance of snowflakes covering the ground.

Highs today were warmer in the upper 30s almost 40s and gusty winds reaching 17 mph. A majority of Friday was rainy with clouds and gusty winds. As temperatures dropped those rain droplets turned into snowflakes that created slush once reaching the ground. Temperatures dropped into the upper-20s and will remain for the rest of the night with mostly clouds.

Rockford saw a 0.1″ inch of snow across that region, which is barely a half-inch total accumulation.

Saturday looks like it will only bring drizzles throughout the day, but we could see some rain and snow mixture as we get into the evening time and overnight into Sunday. Saturday is set to creep into the low-40s with winds remaining calm. The night will cool off into the mid-30s.

Saturday is also the second day of the Rockton Christmas Walk and the in-famous light show parade that many attend. If you do plan to attend the festive day, or just the parade, our suggestion is to bring a sweater, a coat, boots and even a pair of gloves. More layers, gloves, hats and scarves will be more required towards the night time when the sun falls and temperatures drop.

The early Sunday morning hours could bring some snow, but that will taper off closer to the early afternoon. Snow could fall in a small batch of flurries throughout the afternoon, but it will be mixed in with rain and not accumulate much on the ground. The rest of Sunday will remain fairly rainy and that will continue into Monday.

The weekend and Monday included will all be cloudy days with barely any sun to peak through.

