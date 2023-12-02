Wet vs. dry snow: How temperatures in the stateline affect snow quality

STATELINE (WIFR) - If you’ve tried to make a snowball, you know they are not all the same. Sometimes, they are compactable and dense (perfect for throwing), but other times they are powdery and can’t hold their shape.

Ice crystals are essential to make snow, but they are more powdery. These crystals need our temperature to be between -5 and 15 degrees to grow; most ice crystals grow a few thousand feet above the surface where temperatures are that cold. When our surface temperature is close to 15 degrees, more ice crystals are produced throughout the whole atmosphere, so that snow will be powdery.

However, when our atmosphere is warmer, fewer ice crystals are produced. But, the ones that are created will fall. When they collide with supercooled water, or rain, they turn into snowflakes. That’s why the snow created around 30 degrees is usually wet and heavy.

A rule of thumb we use when we forecast is ratios. When the air is at 30 degrees, we equate one inch of water to 10 inches of snow. This ratio produces wetter and stickier snow that covers our roads more easily. At 18 degrees, the ratio moves to 1:20 and produces the blowing, powdery snow that reduces our visibility.

