Safety first: December is National Impaired Driving Prevention month

By Brea Walters
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, and local law enforcement are raising awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence.

With major holidays back to back and heavy traffic on the roads, the importance of safety is at the forefront of this campaign. Drivers can expect an increase in patrols and sobriety checkpoints through December.

Impaired driving means operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other substances that can mess with a person’s ability to drive safely. The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) encourages drivers to plan alternative ways of getting home safely after enjoying holiday festivities.

Law enforcement urges those who choose to imbibe not get behind the wheel of a vehicle and go for a safe travel option such as a designated driver, rideshare, taxi, or public transportation.

This holiday season, make responsible decisions for your own safety and the safety of your friends, family and fellow drivers.

