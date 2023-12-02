Rockton community rings in holiday season at Christmas Walk

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockton residents get in on the holiday spirit with three days of festivities for its annual Christmas walk.

Things officially started Friday evening with its new Christmas tree lighting at Settlers Park.

Residents can walk around the park to see the lighted displays which will be lit up on evenings through Jan. 6. There will be several events taking place on Saturday highlighted by the parade in downtown Rockton at 6 p.m. 23 News will have a float in the parade.

The Walk finishes on Sunday with a hot cocoa crawl and a new scavenger hunt.

“I love Christmas and I love this weekend in Rockton. I feel like the whole town feels like Whoville. We just have a great time. We like to have events and celebrate here in Rockton,” says Mayor John Peterson.

“It brings all the nostalgia of Christmas. Whether it’s a wonderful life where you are running down the street saying you are in love with life. You get all the warm and fuzzies. It’s like a hallmark Christmas movie comes to downtown Rockton for a weekend,” says Tricia Diduch with the Village of Rockton.

