Rock Valley College inducts four into athletic hall of fame

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College has had 28 National Titles in their rich athletic history as a Division III program and more recently moving to Division II in 2022. They welcomed four into their athletic hall of fame Friday.

Darin Monroe current Athletic Director and softball coach. One of the athletic department’s most renowned coaches as he has collected eight straight national championships. He has many awards but most recently was inducted into the NJCAA Softball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2023. Monroe said, “To think of what the history of this program has done during my time here, I’m blessed.”

The other inductees include Morgan Adolph who was the NJCAA’s first two-time National Pitcher of the Year. “This is such a special thing, and to be inducted with Coach Monroe that is something that’s very special,” Adolph said.

Along with Tierra McGowan who led the 2016-17 Golden Eagles to a National Championship in women’s basketball. “It’s where it all started. Rock Valley they believed in me and gave me the opportunity and set me at a higher standard to play at the collegiate level”, McGowan said.

The final inductee was Abby Sackmaster Jenkins who led the RVC Volleyball team to a DIII National Championship in 2012. It’s a very family atmosphere there. “All of us work together, just because the kids didn’t play in my program they were basketball players or softball, whatever they played they were still my kids,” Sackmaster added.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.