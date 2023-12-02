ILLINOIS (WIFR) - December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, the intention of this month is to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence.

With two major holidays the month is deadly for drivers.

Impaired driving refers to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other substances that can mess with a person’s ability to drive safely. People should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle if they are under the influence of any substances.

Common public safety issue causing traffic accidents, injuries, and fatalities. There will be an increase in law enforcement patrols and sobriety checkpoints through December.

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) encourages drivers to plan alternative ways of getting home safely after enjoying holiday festivities. Choose a safe option such as a designated driver, rideshare, taxi, or public transportation.

This holiday season, make responsible decisions for your own safety and the safety of your friends, family and fellow drivers.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.