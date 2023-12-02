Local judiciaries reflect on the life on Sandra Day O’Connor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the country mourns the loss of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, judges in the 17th Judicial Circuit remember the trailblazer and the path she forged for women in law.

At age 93, O’Connor left behind a legacy 24 years in the making. As the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, O’Connor shattered the glass ceiling, giving more women the opportunity to succeed in the judiciary field.

A significant portion of the Winnebago County 17th circuit court is female. Justice Kathyrn Zenoff, a current appellate justice, served several years as chief judge in Winnebago County. She says O’Connor’s determination opened the door for millions of women just like her.

“She really became role model for so many of us who were trying to balance a career in the law and family,” Zenoff says. “The respect that she engendered by so many of us certainly will live on for a long time.”

Northern Illinois University College of Law associate professor Sarah Fox says she remembers meeting O’Connor in law school. She says at the time she took for granted the impact of women serving on major courts. Looking back, she says she understands the obstacles O’Connor went through to break that barrier.

““I was gathering with a group of law students and she kind of, I was towards the back, I’m a little on the shorter side and she kind of pulled me towards the front and she was like no one can see you back there,” Fox says. ““I just think she did that on a big scale for lots of women in the legal academy.”

Retired Judge Rosemary Collins says, “Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was a true pioneer in the field of jurisprudence. In her role as the first woman Supreme Court Justice, she paved the way for all women who wanted to pursue a career in the law. She showed the world through her exemplary life that women were more than capable of fulfilling the highest roles in the judiciary. She lived her life with honor and distinction, and we are all grateful to her for her life of public service.”

In 2006, O’Connor retired from the Supreme Court, earning a Presidential Medal of Freedom just a few years later. In her 24 years of service, the pioneer of workplace empowerment fought against what she called modern threats to judicial independence.

