Help stock the RRVBC during ‘23 Days of Giving’ blood drive

23 Days of Giving
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The gift of life-saving blood helps more than ever during the holidays. That’s why 23 News is teaming up with the Rock River Valley Blood Center for its annual 23 Days of Giving blood drive.

Schedule a donation appointment or walk-in at any of the RRVBC locations to participate. RRVBC is the only supplier of life-saving blood to 13 area hospitals and needs more than 800 donations each week to meet demands.

23 Days of Giving marks a time of year when donations are needed the most―donors get busy are out of town and donations tend to be at their lowest, but the demand for life-saving blood is always present.

From now through Dec. 23, all Rock River Valley blood donors will be entered into a drawing to win the Gift of the Day from a local business through 23 WIFR.

Each day, we’ll air how many donations the center received on-air! Daily prizes will be listed below:

