Wet weekend ahead for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We have lucked out this morning as all the precipitation that has fallen has been in the form of rain. We just haven’t gotten cold enough as our low today so far has been 37 degrees. Temperatures look to top out near the 40 degree mark today with rain continuing to fall intermittedly throughout the afternoon.

We will stay above freezing today with precipitation chances entering this afternoon (DJ Baker)

Our weather picks back up as the sun starts to set this afternoon (DJ Baker)

Overnight tonight we cool off a little bit but still stay above freezing. This makes our precipitation we will see this evening be mostly rain or a wintry mix. I don’t expect any accumulation if we see any snow.

Most of the precipitation will be rain with a chance for a snowflake or two tonight (DJ Baker)

Saturday will be mostly dry. During the day we will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near 40 degrees.

Saturday will be dry but cloudy (DJ Baker)

Saturday night another round of precipitation is expected. It’s a very similar story to what we will see tonight as lows are above freezing giving us mostly rain with a few wet snowflakes possible. No travel impacts or accumulations are expected.

Saturday night more precipitation enters our area still mostly as rain (DJ Baker)

Sunday the rain will end by the afternoon leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 40 degrees.

Precipiatation should be done by the afternoon Sunday leaving us mostly cloudy (DJ Baker)

Sunday night we stay dry but remain cloudy. Overnight lows are in the upper 20s.

Sunday night we will be dry and overcast. (DJ Baker)

Another chance of precipitation occurs Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.