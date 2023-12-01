Wet weekend ahead for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We have lucked out this morning as all the precipitation that has fallen has been in the form of rain. We just haven’t gotten cold enough as our low today so far has been 37 degrees. Temperatures look to top out near the 40 degree mark today with rain continuing to fall intermittedly throughout the afternoon.
Overnight tonight we cool off a little bit but still stay above freezing. This makes our precipitation we will see this evening be mostly rain or a wintry mix. I don’t expect any accumulation if we see any snow.
Saturday will be mostly dry. During the day we will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near 40 degrees.
Saturday night another round of precipitation is expected. It’s a very similar story to what we will see tonight as lows are above freezing giving us mostly rain with a few wet snowflakes possible. No travel impacts or accumulations are expected.
Sunday the rain will end by the afternoon leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 40 degrees.
Sunday night we stay dry but remain cloudy. Overnight lows are in the upper 20s.
Another chance of precipitation occurs Monday night into Tuesday morning.
