Tiny living robots made from human cells surprise scientists

Anthrobots were created by a team of scientists using human cells from the trachea.
Anthrobots were created by a team of scientists using human cells from the trachea.(Source: Gizem Gumuskaya/Tufts University/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Future treatment of serious health conditions may soon involve tiny living robots that are created from human cells.

They’re called anthrobots. A team of scientists created them using human cells from the trachea.

Part of the reason why they used those cells is because they are covered with cilia, or tiny, hair-like projections.

The scientists said the cells grew into clumps in a lab dish and used the cilia to move around.

Those cell clumps were then tested to see if they could move over damaged human neurons, and to researchers’ surprise, the anthrobots encouraged growth to the damaged region of the neurons.

The scientists said the experiments are at an early stage, but they said they hope that one day the anthrobots will be able to help heal wounds or damaged tissue.

The research is from Tufts University and Harvard University and was published Thursday in the journal Advanced Science.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Townsend (left) and Breanna Brooks (right)
Man faces first-degree murder, woman arrested in Rockford shooting
Trayvontae Grant, 29, was taken into custody in June 2022 after a drug ring investigation by...
Rockford man sentenced to 15 years for drug charges
Annamarie joined the 23 News team in May 2021 and has quickly moved up the ranks to anchor.
23 News welcomes Annamarie Schutt to evening anchor spot
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
MISSING: Cherry Valley woman reported missing Thursday
Cherry Valley woman found safe after reported missing

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the...
New US rules, aimed at curbing China, could limit tax credits for electric vehicles
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Amber Alert issued for infant believed to be ‘in imminent danger’
Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck
In this image taken from a video, a humpback whale breaches from the waters off Seattle on...
Young humpback whale makes several leaps out of bay, dazzling onlookers in Seattle