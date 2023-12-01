Spooky Christmas vendor and book event comes to downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The “Put the Spooky Back Into Christmas” event may seem like an unusual title for this time of year, but a perfect experience for book and horror lovers to attend.

Visitors can look forward to a spooky ambiance with displays courtesy of ScaryHouse Studios. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Veteran’s Memorial Hall, and features several accomplished authors including: Frank Coffman, Ernie Fuhr, Gary Hill, Kathi Kresol and Stephen Osborne. Most authors will be on site to sign books and chat with attendees.

On-theme holiday vendors will also be at the event selling holiday horror prints, jewelry and accessories, books and artistic ornaments and glassware. Gift baskets to commemorate the event will be available at at a discounted price at the Haunted Rockford and Tinker Swiss Cottage tables. Attendees will also be eligible to win prizes from MVD Entertainment, Maze Books and Christmas horror books from Tales of Wonder and Dread.

Admission is free, further information on the event is listed at https://rockfordbuzz.com/put-the-spooky-back-into-christmas.

