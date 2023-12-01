Rockford pottery lounge Christmas Paint Party and Merry Mocktail event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Pottery Lounge invites creative holiday-lovers to enjoy a morning of Christmas themed fun.

The Merry Mocktail Christmas Paint Party starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until noon on Saturday, Dec. 2, at The Pottery Lounge.

Event goers will be able to enjoy painting and can choose to use glaze or acrylic paints for their projects. Christmas music, snacks and mocktails are included with the option to take home a Pottery Lounge holiday original work.

Tickets are $10 (not going towards the cost of pottery) with limited seating available.

