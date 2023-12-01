Rockford Christian’s Elijah Daughtery, Durand’s Nathan Folk headline 1,000 point career’s headline Thursday hoops
Both teams were in non-conference action Thursday
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Royal Lions Junior Elijah Daughtery joined the 1,000-point club Saturday night during the final game of the Thanksgiving tourney at Oregon. Thursday they honored him for this incredible achievement before their game.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.