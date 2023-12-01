Rockford area students visit the Coronado for matinee show

By Lauren Strauss and Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Dance Company and Rockford Symphony Orchestra performed the second act of the world-renowned ballet “The Nutcracker” for students from stateline schools.

An estimated 2,000 students arrived by bus on Friday to watch the performance.

Before the show started, director Lucas Segovia came on stage to talk with the audience. Segovia started by getting the crowd excited and describing the importance of the dance show and live orchestra. He then gave the group of kids a list of rules:

  1. Don’t talk.
  2. Stay in your seats.
  3. Clap whenever you want. If you really like something, you can say “Bravo!”

The audience took that to heart.

They clapped their way through the show. When something big happened that impressed the kids, a roar of bravos came from the orchestra seating.

Nikki Gallentine, a teacher at Thurgood Marshall Elementary, says that it is important for these kids to be able to appreciate a story like “The Nutcracker.” Her students at the show have been watching and studying performing arts in their music class.

“They’ve been watching pieces of “The Nutcracker” and talking about different scenes. they’ve been studying how a story can be brought to life through the performing arts,” Gallentine said.

