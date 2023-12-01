Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Over 200 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of fentanyl found in Beloit home

The 30-year-old Beloit man was arrested and accused of several charges.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man is accused of several felony drug charges Thursday after police discovered more than 200 grams of cocaine and over two dozen grams of fentanyl in a home, among other drugs.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team searched a home around 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Middle Street, in Beloit. Officials reported finding 242 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of fentanyl, 134 grams of crack cocaine and 40 grams of marijuana.

The 30-year-old Beloit man was arrested and accused of several charges:

  • Three counts of manufacturing/delivering 1-5 grams of cocaine
  • One count of possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine
  • One count of possession with intent to deliver 10-50 grams of fentanyl
  • Four counts of maintaining a vehicle/residence for drug trafficking

The man is set to make his initial appearance on Dec. 4, the Sheriff’s Office added.

The Beloit Police Department and Town of Beloit Fire Department assisted in the search warrant execution.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Townsend (left) and Breanna Brooks (right)
Man faces first-degree murder, woman arrested in Rockford shooting
Trayvontae Grant, 29, was taken into custody in June 2022 after a drug ring investigation by...
Rockford man sentenced to 15 years for drug charges
Annamarie joined the 23 News team in May 2021 and has quickly moved up the ranks to anchor.
23 News welcomes Annamarie Schutt to evening anchor spot
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
MISSING: Cherry Valley woman reported missing Thursday
Cherry Valley woman found safe after reported missing

Latest News

One stateline community hopes to expand a transportation project coming in 2027 but needs the...
Metra service could head to Freeport in 2027
One stateline community hopes to expand a transportation project coming in 2027 but needs the...
Metra service could head to Freeport in 2027
Conor was joined by Dr. Suzanne Degges-White from NIU
How to beat the winter blues
23 WIFR to host annual 'Toys for the Holidays' toy drive
23 WIFR to host annual ‘Toys for the Holidays’ toy drive