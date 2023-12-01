Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Over 200 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of fentanyl found in Beloit home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man is accused of several felony drug charges Thursday after police discovered more than 200 grams of cocaine and over two dozen grams of fentanyl in a home, among other drugs.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team searched a home around 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Middle Street, in Beloit. Officials reported finding 242 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of fentanyl, 134 grams of crack cocaine and 40 grams of marijuana.

The 30-year-old Beloit man was arrested and accused of several charges:

Three counts of manufacturing/delivering 1-5 grams of cocaine

One count of possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine

One count of possession with intent to deliver 10-50 grams of fentanyl

Four counts of maintaining a vehicle/residence for drug trafficking

The man is set to make his initial appearance on Dec. 4, the Sheriff’s Office added.

The Beloit Police Department and Town of Beloit Fire Department assisted in the search warrant execution.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.