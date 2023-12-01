Pritzker announces $13M investment in job development programs

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce announced a $13 million investment in the Job Training and Economic Development Program (JTED).

This money will go towards workforce training and services that will help recovery for people in Illinois struggling to gain employment.

JTED focuses on helping increase employment among industries hit by COVID-19. Industries include manufacturing, agriculture, information technology, transportation distribution and logistics, architecture and construction, healthcare, hospitality and tourism.

Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process. Eligible applicants include employers, private nonprofit organizations, Community Action Agencies and industry associations.

Through the first round of the JTED program, the state invested $20 million in 44 community-based organizations that serve nearly 1,900 unemployed, underemployed, or underrepresented residents with this training.

Eligible entities can apply for grants between $250,000 to $750,000. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Jan. 10, 2024.

To view the NOFO and apply for the grant, please visit the DCEO website.

