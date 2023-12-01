Parmalee set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton

Parmalee set to headline Old Settlers Days
Parmalee set to headline Old Settlers Days(Hayes Marketing Services, Inc.)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Parmalee will headline Old Settlers Days Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Rockton.

The platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive top 10 singles from a debut country album. Since their debut at country radio, Parmalee has earned over 1 billion on-demand streams.

Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours. The brothers have also performed on, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series, MLB Central‘s Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show and more.

Tickets for Old Settlers Days go on sale 7 a.m., Monday, December 4.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Townsend (left) and Breanna Brooks (right)
Man faces first-degree murder, woman arrested in Rockford shooting
Trayvontae Grant, 29, was taken into custody in June 2022 after a drug ring investigation by...
Rockford man sentenced to 15 years for drug charges
Annamarie joined the 23 News team in May 2021 and has quickly moved up the ranks to anchor.
23 News welcomes Annamarie Schutt to evening anchor spot
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
MISSING: Cherry Valley woman reported missing Thursday
Cherry Valley woman found safe after reported missing

Latest News

Rain/Slushy Snow this Friday
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--12/1/23
drug and arrest photo.
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Over 200 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of fentanyl found in Beloit home
One stateline community hopes to expand a transportation project coming in 2027 but needs the...
Metra service could head to Freeport in 2027
One stateline community hopes to expand a transportation project coming in 2027 but needs the...
Metra service could head to Freeport in 2027