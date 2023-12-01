Parmalee set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Parmalee will headline Old Settlers Days Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Rockton.

The platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive top 10 singles from a debut country album. Since their debut at country radio, Parmalee has earned over 1 billion on-demand streams.

Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours. The brothers have also performed on, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series, MLB Central‘s Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show and more.

Tickets for Old Settlers Days go on sale 7 a.m., Monday, December 4.

