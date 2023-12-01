Oscar-nominated Rockford native to attend Saturday’s 815HORTS film event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Aspiring filmmakers are invited to join an afternoon screening of local and regional short films during the second annual 815HORTS: A 5HORT Film Festival.

The event starts at noon on Saturday, Dec. 2, at City Stage Studios, where filmmakers can meet industry professionals over lunch. The event moves to RPL Nordlof Center for the 815HORTS Matinee block at 3 p.m., the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour at 5 p.m. and Prime Time block starting at 7 p.m. Attendees can partake in networking opportunities between blocks in the RPL Nordlof Center lobby. The 5HORT Awards will close the evening with the announcement of Best 5HORT and Best Local/Regional 5HORT.

Rockford native Bing Liu will also attend the event for the Rockford premiere of his latest short film, “What the Hands Do.” Liu’s work will debut during the program’s final prime time slot followed with an onstage interview. Liu is best known for directing “Minding the Gap” which was nominated for Best Feature Documentary at the 91st Academy Awards.

“We’re thrilled to welcome 815HORTS back to Rockford for another year,” says Tom McNamara, City of Rockford mayor. “Rockford has an incredible amount of artistic talent, and this festival is a great way for us to showcase our region’s creative and filmmaking community.”

Tickets start at $15 for adults and $10 for students with a school ID. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian as some featured films include mature content. Purchases can be made at venue or online.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.