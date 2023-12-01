Navigating grief during the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For many, the holiday season symbolizes joy, togetherness and celebration. For some, it is a constant reminder of loss and grief. Local experts share tips about addressing these emotions during the holiday season.

Jason Soriano, psychologist and owner of Lighthouse Counseling of Rockford, says, “Holidays are about tradition, and when we lose someone, we have lost a part of that tradition or the tradition has changed, and for a lot of people, it’s very, very difficult for when those changes and traditions remind us of those loses we’ve had.”

Experts say it’s okay to be sad around the holidays. A lot of people grieve around this time and you’re not the only one. It’s important not to bottle up your emotions and to talk to someone like family, support groups, or a therapist.

Soriano says, “You can be sad and give yourself permission to be sad while also still appreciating the parts that are still joyous or happy for you as much as you allow them to be.”

Andrew Vitale, Bereavement Coordinator at Northern Illinois Hospice “It’s important to be gentle with yourself as a griever because a lot of people out there family and other expect you to be somewhere that you’re not necessarily at and it’s ok to be where you are.”

Kevin Polky, Executive Director of KP Counseling and Therapist, says most people feel at peace when they believe their loved one is in a good place, like the afterlife or heaven. He says it’s important to join church groups or establish spiritual practices to feel connected with a loved one.

Polky says, “It’s the connection that we refer to in the spiritual realm that allows us to have a sense of comfort or hope that in the midst of our darkness of the grief, it gives us a little bit of light.”

It’s also important to surround yourself with support groups, friends, or family. Support groups help by hearing the stories of others who are further along in the grieving process. It will help give you hope that the pain will eventually lift with time.

Soriano says, “We love to be connected. We love to feel connected as a part of our community, so for people to find, whether it’s a church, whether it’s grief support groups, whether it’s just friends, it’s always important for us to sometimes feel that we are apart of something greater than ourselves.”

Experts say to help with the grief process, you can honor your loved one by creating a tradition that only represents them, like lighting a candle or placing their picture on the table.

Vitale says, “I think spending time with family members, reaching out, knowing that you don’t have to do this alone, that grief is really something more than just me. It’s the family, it’s the community, it’s everybody put together, and I think everyone has a handle in that in trying to help each other through this whole time.”

Communities can join various support groups in Rockford to help cope with grieving, like Northern Illinois Hospice, KP Counseling, or Lighthouse Counseling of Rockford.

