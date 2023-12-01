MISSING: Cherry Valley woman reported missing Thursday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Cherry Valley police ask the public to help find a 75-year-old woman last seen driving a black Cadillac 4-door with Illinois license plate ED 56493.

Carolyn Tolliver is described as a Black woman with gray hair and black eyes. She was last seen just around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Tebala Boulevard in Cherry Valley wearing a black coat with fur trim, turquoise shirt and black pants. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact 911 or the Cherry Valley Police Department at 815-262-2600.

