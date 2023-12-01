Metra service could head to Freeport in 2027

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One stateline community hopes to expand a transportation project coming in 2027 but needs the approval of the Winnebago County Board to do it.

In July, Governor JB Pritzker announced plans to restore passenger rail service from Chicago to Rockford on the Milwaukee District West Line.

The plans include stops in Belvidere and Rockford, but one Freeport resident asks the Winnebago County Board to consider extending the rails one more stop to the Pretzel City.

“We have people who have to drive to Quad Cities to take a plane to get to O’Hare, drive to Cedar Rapids to take a plane to get to O’Hare,” Gerald Podraza said, a Rockford to Freeport rail advocate who spoke to the Winnebago County Board at their Thursday night meeting. “We are hemorrhaging, we have Illinois people spending a lot of money in Iowa and Wisconsin. We want to stop that. We are experiencing, west of Rockford, a transportation desert.”

In order to make that a reality, the county would need a feasibility study, which would determine public interest and everyday ridership estimations.

County Board Member Jean Crosby says she would like to see Freeport compared to the newest train stop in the stateline, Harvard, which was built 30 years ago.

“The growth patterns that occurred when Harvard became a stop, they were a very small farm community at the time, and it’s really worked out well,” Crosby said. “The unanswered question is what is it going to cost, are grant funds available, is it within financial reach?”

Stephenson County has already approved the idea of adding a train stop in Freeport, but needs approval from Winnebago County, as the current plans have Rockford as the last stop.

From 2007 to 2014, feasibility studies were performed on public interest for the Chicago to Rockford line. Depending on Freeport studies, it could be more than a decade before a Freeport rail stop is announced.

