How to beat the winter blues

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 5% of people in the United States experience Seasonal Affective Disorder. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress increased during the holiday season.

So how can you cope with the winter blues? During the 4p.m. show, 23 News Anchor Conor Hollingsworth talks with Northern Illinois University’s Counseling Department Chair, Suzanne Degges-White, about the best practices to improve your mood during the colder months.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pioneer Real Estate will merge with Dickerson & Nieman Realtors
Two Rockford-area real estate firms to merge
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Three people were killed and one hospitalized after an explosion and fire occurred at a...
3 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio auto shop
Chuck and JoDell Timmerwilke were startled awake on November 18, when a fire came roaring in...
Roscoe family loses home and pet in fire
Kenneth Townsend (left) and Breanna Brooks (right)
Man faces first-degree murder, woman arrested in Rockford shooting

Latest News

One stateline community hopes to expand a transportation project coming in 2027 but needs the...
Metra service could head to Freeport in 2027
One stateline community hopes to expand a transportation project coming in 2027 but needs the...
Metra service could head to Freeport in 2027
23 WIFR to host annual 'Toys for the Holidays' toy drive
23 WIFR to host annual ‘Toys for the Holidays’ toy drive
23 WIFR to host annual 'Toys for the Holidays' toy drive
23 WIFR to host Toys for the Holidays toy drive