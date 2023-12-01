How to beat the winter blues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 5% of people in the United States experience Seasonal Affective Disorder. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress increased during the holiday season.

So how can you cope with the winter blues? During the 4p.m. show, 23 News Anchor Conor Hollingsworth talks with Northern Illinois University’s Counseling Department Chair, Suzanne Degges-White, about the best practices to improve your mood during the colder months.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.