Hard Rock Rockford donates canceled casino cards to Wesley Willows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wesley Willows poker players hope to get lucky after they begin using official Hard Rock Casino Rockford canceled playing cards. Residents will use the cards during their weekly Poker Club.

The donation consisted of three boxes of canceled playing cards for the residents. The cards will add a touch of excitement to the Poker Club’s weekly gathering.

“At Hard Rock Casino Rockford, we believe in creating positive impacts in the communities we serve. Donating our canceled playing cards to Wesley Willows’ Poker Club is a small way for us to contribute to the well-being and enjoyment of local residents.” says, Hard Rock Casino Rockford marketing manager Andres Murillo.

Local poker clubs interested in incorporating canceled Hard Rock playing cards into their game nights can request donations through the official Hard Rock Casino Rockford website at https://www.hardrockcasinorockford.com/donations.

Residents received a Hard Rock swag back with playing cards, chips and Hard Rock Casino sunglasses. (Wesley Willows)

