Downtown Rockford entertainment district to host cocktail walk

By Lauren Strauss and Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Take a stroll downtown Rockford with your favorite cocktail!

This Friday, visitors over 21 can purchase and carry beer, wine, or cocktails from participating bars and restaurants in the Open Container Entertainment District event.

From 4 to 11 p.m., event-goers can purchase branded cups within participating businesses in a designated area of downtown. Participating businesses will have signs posted indicating their level of involvement.

“I have seen programs like this firsthand in other communities, and I’m excited for it to launch here in Rockford,” says mayor Tom McNamara. “Downtown is filled with many incredible businesses and business owners, and this program gives our residents and our visitors just one more reason to visit the area and enjoy all it has to offer.”

Green sign: Beverages Sold Here, these bars and restaurants sell drinks in approved carry-out cups.

Blue sign: Beverages Welcome, Customers can have a drink in an approved carry-out cup, but they are not sold here.

Red sign: Please No Beverages, This business does not wish to have customers with carry-out cups.

The following locations sell approved carry-out cups:

  • Abreo
  • Ambiance Cuisine Cocktails & Catering
  • District Bar & Grill
  • Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront – The Top Rooftop Bar & Lounge and Tower Restaurant
  • J.R. Kortman Center for Design
  • LimaMar Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
  • Magpie
  • Mo’s Coffee & Cafe
  • Octane
  • Prairie Street Brewing Company
  • Social Urban Bar & Restaurant
  • Taco Libre
  • Wood & Brick Tavern

The following locations allow the to-go cups, but will not be selling them:

  • Elora Home Interiors
  • Lucette Holistic Salon and Boutique
  • Maze Books
  • Rockford Art Deli
  • Salvaged by Sonya
  • S’mores Collectibles and Vintage
  • TNT Funnel Cakes
  • Veterans Memorial Hall

